List of St. Louis area daycares with substantiated complaints

ST. LOUIS – As Fox 2’s Chis Hayes investigates daycares that have left children unattended while under their watch, the web team has unveiled a daycare database where people can view all substantiated reports on St. Louis area daycares.

The reports vary from unattended and injured children to the electricity being turned off at a daycare. If parents have concerns or questions about a report, Hayes suggests calling the daycares for an explanation.

For daycares that are listed in the database below and would like to provide a response, email Hayes at chris.hayes@tvstl.com, and their response will be added to the database.