Real ID Act extended one year to 2021

O’FALLON, Mo. – The October 1 deadline for the Real ID Act was quickly approaching but with coronavirus pandemic affecting DMV operations, the act has been delayed to October 1, 2021.

The Real ID establishes new security standards for issuing drivers licenses, making Missouri’s state id federally accepted. You will need a Real ID get on domestic flights, or into secure federal facilities, unless you have a passport or federal identification.

The new deadline gives needed time to complete the new security requirements. This proves to be crucial for those still needing to get in line at their local DMV.

“I was hoping for a smaller crowd,” said Daniel Smallwood, waiting in line at the O’Fallon license office. “My phone said it was like three and a half hours.”

Longer waits are due to offices across the state adjusting their operations. Some have closed while others are still open for business. Those open are adjusting their procedures.

The O’Fallon office is open for business but with a virtual waiting room. You sign up online to get on the list and then wait in the parking lot.

“There’s always a line. We always have to wait,” said Jason Taylor, after waiting in line at the DMV. “It wasn’t bad. I actually stayed out here and cleaned up my bike while I waited. It wasn’t a bad experience at all.”

This proves that with long lines and many offices still closed, the extra 365 days will be necessary for everyone to become real id compliant.

To get your real ID you must bring:

One “acceptable” document to verify your identity (full legal name and date of birth)

One “acceptable document to verify your lawful status in the United States Lawful Status in the United States

One “acceptable” document to verify Social Security Number

Two “acceptable” documents to verify Missouri Residency

Additional items may be required if your name is different from the name on your identity and date of birth verification document