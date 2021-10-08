Reality TV star in St. Louis to face federal fraud charges

St. Louis, MO – A reality star was in federal court in St. Louis Thursday to face several fraud and theft charges. Brittish Williams was indicted in September and is accused of misuse of a social security number, bank fraud, making false statements to the IRS, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

Williams reflected on her appearance in federal court through her Instagram story. She posted this message among other comments: “Being broke did something to my spirit.”

Williams is known for her appearances on the VH1 reality show Basketball Wives Los Angeles in 2011. She was former Illinois State basketball player Lorenzo Gordon’s fiance. They are from Missouri have a daughter together but do not appear to currently be in a relationship. Gorden now plays for an Israeli team. Williams lives in Chesterfield and Los Angeles.

The federal indictment states that in 2017 Williams used fake social security numbers to secure several lines of credit from banks and other financial institutions.

Williams deposited stolen checks into several bank accounts in 2018 and 2019 and withdrew the money, according to the indictment. The checks were returned for insufficient funds. She is also accused of depositing fraudulent checks into her bank accounts and withdrew cash before the bank found out.

The IRS says that in 2017, 2018, and 2019 she claimed dependants on her tax returns using false information.

In 2011 Williams made headlines after her appearance on VH1. Her business, Love of Labels, was in trouble. It received an “F” rating from the Better Business Bureau because of many customer complaints. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch also featured her in a profile piece.