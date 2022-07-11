ST. LOUIS – Reba’s fall arena tour is coming to St. Louis.

She will perform at the Enterprise Center on October 22. Her special guest Terri Clark will also be there.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. There is a special fan presale is available starting on Tuesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. Gain access to this by signing up for Reba’s email list. Those interested must be signed up by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 11. Then a presale code will be emailed out on Tuesday morning before 10 a.m. Citi cardmembers also have access to presale tickets from Tuesday at 10 a.m. to Thursday at 10 p.m. Click here for tickets.

FOX 2 will be giving away tickets every day this week.

Go to reba.com for more information.