MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — An arrest has been made in the case of a fatal shooting in Maplewood in October 2023. The victim was Terron Vales, 32; he was taken to the hospital but later died of his injuries. Maplewood Police recently arrested Justin Vance, 18, of St. Louis, on murder charges.

Vance was arrested with the assistance of United States Marshals on December 5. He is currently in custody at the St. Louis County Justice Center and is held on a $1,000,000 bond.

In a Fox 2 report in October, Corporal Dustin Hoskins, a spokesman for the Maplewood Police Department, stated that the shooting took place just after 5:40 p.m. in the 2200 block of Yale Avenue. Officers arrived and found Vales in an apartment building courtyard, suffering from a gunshot wound.