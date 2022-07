Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in St. Louis from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out.

Yelp

Best Boba Tea

– Rating: 4 / 5 (7 reviews)

– Categories: Bubble Tea, Sandwiches, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

– Address: 3030 Frank Scott Pkwy W Belleville, IL 62223

– Opened: Opened 7 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

Collins Farms

– Rating: 4 / 5 (2 reviews)

– Categories: Salad, Vegan, Vegetarian

– Address: 219 Hillsboro Ave Edwardsville, IL 62025

– Opened: Opened a few days ago

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

Bailey’s Range

– Rating: 4 / 5 (5 reviews)

– Categories: Beer Bar, Burgers, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

– Address: 4175 Shaw Blvd St. Louis, MO 63110

– Opened: Opened 2 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

Shake Shack

– Rating: 3 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Categories: Burgers, Fast Food, Juice Bars & Smoothies

– Address: 17312 Chesterfield Airport Rd Chesterfield, MO 63005

– Opened: Opened 3 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

Hi Pointe Drive In – O’Fallon

– Rating: 4 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Categories: Burgers, Salad, Sandwiches

– Address: 630 W. Hwy 50 O’Fallon, IL 62269

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

Kingston10 Restaurant & Bar

– Rating: 4 / 5 (5 reviews)

– Categories: Caribbean, Bars

– Address: 1159 N Hwy 67 Florissant, MO 63031

– Opened: Opened 3 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

Clean Eatz

– Rating: 3 / 5 (1 reviews)

– Categories: Juice Bars & Smoothies, Cafes, Wraps

– Address: 12456 Tesson Ferry Rd Sappington, MO 63128

– Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

Cleaver & Cocktail

– Rating: 4 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Categories: American (New), Cocktail Bars

– Address: 13360 Clayton Rd St. Louis, MO 63131

– Opened: Opened 6 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

Tiger Soup Dumplings

– Rating: 5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Categories: Dim Sum

– Address: 98 Gravois Bluffs Cir Dr Fenton, MO 63026

– Opened: Opened 4 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

STL Toasted

– Rating: 4 / 5 (9 reviews)

– Categories: American (Traditional)

– Address: 3700 Forest Park Ave St. Louis, MO 63108

– Opened: Opened 5 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

Arzola’s Fajitas & Margaritas

– Rating: 5 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Categories: Tex-Mex, Mexican

– Address: 2730 McNair Ave St St. Louis, MO 63118

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

Menya Rui

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Categories: Ramen

– Address: 3453 Hampton Ave St. Louis, MO 63139

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

Hatch’d

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, American (New), Venues & Event Spaces

– Address: 6931 Gravois Ave St. Louis, MO 63116

– Opened: Opened 6 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

Salve Osteria

– Rating: 5 / 5 (6 reviews)

– Categories: Italian, Cocktail Bars, Wine Bars

– Address: 3200 S Grand Blvd St. Louis, MO 63118

– Opened: Opened 5 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp