Reckless drivers returning to Downtown St. Louis; police ask witnesses for help

ST. LOUIS – Drifters in Downtown St. Louis are still causing problems after barriers have been put up to curb reckless driving on city streets.

Horse Carriage Operator Mindy Cruzen says she sees it all the time.

“Just reckless driving, they drift around the corner, they blow red lights,” Cruzen said.

Cruzen’s thankful for the concrete barriers put in place but says it’s merely putting a bandage on a bigger problem.

Skid marks at the intersection of Broadway and Chestnut show the remnants left behind of a St. Louis driver hitting donuts in the intersection.

“It’s putting everybody in a lot of danger—extreme danger—because they’re not watching what they’re doing,” Cruzen said. “What if someone is walking in the crosswalk or pulling out from a parking spot?”

St. Louis police say they are more than aware of the high-speed racing and drifting in downtown and are doing their best to curb the lawlessness.

In a statement, the department says “it is best for citizens to notify our department of these drivers when the incidents occur so we can investigate and possibly effect an arrest.”

With Labor Day weekend approaching, there’s concerns there could be more dangerous driving on the horizon.

“It’s dangerous,” resident Juauhn Askew said. “It’s dangerous because its kids down here playing and other adults that’s just trying to enjoy themselves out here and you get hurt real back and it’s hard to see people losing their lives. It’s not good.”

As Cruzen prepares her horse for their next customer.

She’s only hopeful drivers looking for a thrill take their Fast n Furious moves to the track.

“They just need to slow down and be careful,” Cruzen said.