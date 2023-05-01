ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 has obtained an alarming new video of reckless driving in St. Louis neighborhoods. Residents said the drivers seem to have no fear of police enforcement, traffic tickets, or prosecution.

The video showed a black sedan with dark windows doing “spinouts” at the intersection of Minnesota and Magnolia avenues after 8:00 p.m. Saturday. The incident continued for about 20 seconds before the driver sped off, leaving behind smoke so thick that oncoming drivers can’t see through the intersection.

“Watching that video, all I could see was kids getting hurt and also destruction of our property,” said Alex Martin, who lives near the intersection with her two daughters.

Another resident said there have been multiple similar incidents every few weeks. Evidence is burned into the pavement in the form of large circular tire tracks.

Residents said it’s also common at Spring Avenue and Utah Street, about a mile away. There were large circular tire tracks burned into the pavement there as well. Both neighborhoods are teeming with young children.

“Does it worry me? Yeah!” said Vanika Spencer, a resident who was walking her dog, Boo, near the Minnesota and Magnolia scene. “This is a really prominent intersection. To have people doing that on the street, it’s really dangerous.”

Traffic calming measures are a top priority for new 7th Ward Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.

Large concrete balls in the streets of Compton and Magnolia avenues, two blocks from the burnout scene, are examples of such measures. The balls narrow traffic and turn lanes with the aim of forcing drivers to slow down.

However, a camera that FOX 2 was able to obtain captured a driver speeding through a stop sign on Monday around 1:00 p.m., just minutes after Spencer had been walking her dog. Multiple vehicles failed to stop at the intersection.

“(Boo) deserves a safe neighborhood to walk in,” Spencer said.

“It’s pretty scary,” Martin said. “I want somebody to think twice before they do that. So, (both) the traffic calming and (drivers) getting in trouble, would be beneficial.”

A reckless driver caused Janae Edmondson, a teen visiting from Tennessee, to be hit as she walked downtown in February, according to police. She had her legs amputated as a result. She was in St. Louis for a volleyball tournament.

More than two months later, residents said St. Louis’ reckless driving issue is getting worse, not better.