ST. LOUIS – Next month, bikers will be joining a two-day motorcycle convoy to honor 201 U.S. Marines who are no longer living. Each motorcycle will represent one of those fallen Marines.

The ‘Recon Raider Remembrance Ride’ will travel 700 miles from Camp Lejeune in North Carolina to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia and back. Their journey starts on Saturday, September 9.

The group, based in St. Louis, is looking for more sponsors. Learn how you can help later Monday morning on Fox 2 News at 8.