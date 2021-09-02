Record 31 children hospitalized in St. Louis with COVID

ST. LOUIS – A record number of COVID-positive children have been reported at St. Louis area hospitals and ICUs Thursday morning.

For the first time ever, the number of children in ICUs suffering from COVID has hit double digits.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported there are a total of 31 children under 18 years old in task force hospitals battling COVID Thursday morning. Ten of them are in ICUs. A task force spokesperson told FOX 2 the totals in both of those categories are the highest they’ve ever been since the task force started keeping pediatric numbers.

92 new COVID patients were admitted to task force hospitals Wednesday. That is 20 more than on Tuesday. After seven straight days of overall COVID hospitalizations under 600, that figure has now climbed back above the 600 threshold with a total of 612 COVID patients hospitalized when confirmed and suspected cases are combined.

Some data has dropped. There are 116 COVID patients in ICUs. That is down five from Tuesday and is the lowest number since July 31. There are also 80 COVID patients on ventilators. That is nine less than on Tuesday and is the lowest number in nearly a month. The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions also remained the same in the latest report at 78.

Sadly, 8 more COVID deaths were reported Wednesday in task force hospitals.