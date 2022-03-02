Record-high temps and the return of fish fries have people celebrating

OAKVILLE, Mo. – Record-setting temperatures had people outside all day Wednesday. We found families with littles in Francis Park in south St. Louis enjoying the playground. Teens and young adults flocked to Sylvan Springs Park in south St. Louis County. The skate park was hopping this afternoon and skateboarders took advantage of the lack of snow and abundance of sunshine.

Playing outside all day works up an appetite. The Knights of Columbus at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church are ready to help with that. Ash Wednesday kicks off Lent and, with that, fish fry season. Queen of All Saints made some changes due to the pandemic, but they are happy to be bringing the parish together once again to raise money for youth programs at the church.

“It’s exciting because it brings the whole parish together. Last year, we didn’t have to dine in. This year we’re bringing dine-in back with curbside pickup. So hopefully a lot of the parishioners will be back dining in with us,” said Dave Beckerle, Knights of Columbus. “We’ll have, you know, breaded shrimp. We’ll have cod chunks. And we have Jerry’s world-famous baked cod here. And that’s been a big hit for many years now.”

Queen of All Saints in Oakville, Missouri, will host a Fish Fry every Friday during Lent, with the exception of Good Friday.