Record sales predicted for firework sales, officials warn against danger

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – In a little over a week, fireworks will be popping all over as Americans celebrate Independence Day.

It’s that time of year where some people dread and others completely love: fireworks season.

Firework ordinances differ depending on your location, but we still hear them all across the region. For many – they’ve already been hearing the popping sounds throughout the day and well into the night.

“I live here in St. Peters and they’ve been going off every night,” said Gayla Barnett, owner of Presidents Fireworks in St. Charles County. “Later than they should.”

Her fireworks stand doesn’t official open until Wednesday, but she’s already seen an influx of people showing up waiting to get their hands on the explosives.

“People have just come by the carloads and saying, ‘When can you open?’ ‘Can we buy some fireworks?’” she said. “So, I think it’s going to be a good year.”

The same is being said just west of her at Crazy Cheap Fireworks along Bryan Road.

Suppliers have put all fireworks stands on high alert to get orders quickly as supplies are low.

Many believe it’s due to people wanting and finally feeling comfortable to get out of the house as Independence Day approaches and firework shows are cancelled.

“It’s still a scary time for a lot of people, so having this activity where they still feel safe at home to do and still people around them is important to people,” Chelsey Towe said.

As always, firefighters and some officials are advising against buying fireworks – pointing to hazards for children and sparking PTSD in some veterans.

Last weekend, county police received approximately 219 calls for service about fireworks.

St. Louis City appears to be no different and Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted today against the shooting of fireworks saying.

Still – thousands will head to fireworks stands, but with signs posted and workers verbally warning customers it’s only anyone’s hope that people are using them responsibly.

“It never hurts to blow up a few fireworks, just have to do it correctly,” Towe said.

As stands here in St. Charles County open Thursday, it appears the problem won’t be going away any time soon.

If you’d like to know what communities plan to put on their big fourth of July shows, we have all you need to know here.