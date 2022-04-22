ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Record store owners are turning up the volume on record store day celebrations. The fun returns in full form Saturday after being muted for two years during the pandemic.

Record store day first took place in 2008 in an effort to bring awareness to independent record stores and the people who love vinyl culture. The event typically features in-store concerts, give-aways, and music-related fun.

Places to visit include Euclid Records, Dead Wax Records, Vintage Vinyl, and more. Learn more at RecordstoreDay.com.