ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An audio recording from inside Central Visual and Performing Arts High School is a window into what happened during the shooting this morning. The sound was recorded while students were barricaded inside a counselor’s office. During this short clip, you hear the gunshots and someone whispers, “Oh my God.”

The full recording is over four minutes long, and fire alarms go off repeatedly. Students told our reporter that the alarms worried them. It wasn’t clear if they were triggered by the shooting or if they were a trick by the suspect. The students were worried that the shooter was trying to get them out of the rooms.

They decided to stay put and were thankful to see police when they arrived. The students in that room are thankful to be alive and reunited with their parents.

Three people are dead and eight are injured after a school shooting that happened after 9:00 am today. The suspect is among the people who died. He was shot and killed by police.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the school. Children and police were seen running from the building. Officers were also seen helping students scale fences and buildings in order to escape.

Students have been reunited with parents after gathering at another nearby school. It is still not clear why the gunman opened fire inside.