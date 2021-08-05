Recordings to be heard at trial of Joseph Elledge in wife’s death

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department in Columbia, Mo., shows Joseph Elledge. Authorities say they have discovered human remains that they believe are the body of Elledge’s wife, Mengqi Ji Elledge, who has been missing since October 2019. The remains were found Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Rock Bridge State Park in Boone County in mid Missouri. Joseph Elledge was charged in February with first-degree murder in connection with his wife’s disappearance. He has pleaded not guilty and is jailed without bond. (Boone County Sheriff’s Department via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A jury in the upcoming trial of a Missouri man accused of killing his Chinese wife will be allowed to hear recordings of arguments between the couple.

Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs ruled Tuesday that 13 hours of recordings will be allowed at the first-degree murder trial of Joseph Elledge.

The Columbia man is accused of killing Mengqi Ji, who disappeared in October 2019. Her body was found in March.

Prosecutors say the tapes show Elledge threatened his wife and tried to manipulate and control her. Elledge’s attorneys had argued the tapes were hearsay and should not be allowed.

Elledge’s trial is scheduled to start Nov. 1.