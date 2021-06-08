Recovery continues at home for Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy is back home Tuesday morning after spending weeks recovering from a shooting with a murder suspect.
Deputy Zach Faulkner was hospitalized on May 27. He’s part of the Jefferson County SWAT team.
The sheriff’s department said Faulkner still has a long recovery but is headed in the right direction. They posted this note to Facebook:
“Your support has been a blessing for the Faulkner family. This evening, Dep. Faulkner was released from Mercy Hospital and welcomed by family, friends, & members of Jefferson County SWAT & St. Louis County Tactical Operations Unit. While he will have some time for full recovery, he is headed in the right direction. We thank everyone in the community for the support they have shown. We appreciate it and so do the Faulkners.”
Previous story: