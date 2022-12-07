FERGUSON, Mo. – One month ago, Missourians voted “yes” on Amendment 3, legalizing recreational marijuana in the state.

Anyone 21 and older without a medical marijuana card will be able to buy it for recreational use. However, they cannot just walk into a dispensary and purchase marijuana, at least not yet.

“We have to submit a letter which basically says yes, we want our comprehensive license versus just a medical license,” said Tom Bommarito with Greenlight Dispensary.

Bommarito said a dispensary should be approved if it has no violations, is in good standing with its license, and pays its dues.

The Missouri Health Department then has 60 days from Dec. 8 to approve each request.

Bommarito also said cities get an extra 3% sales tax.

“Right now, the state’s doing about $35 million a month through all the 190 dispensaries that are open right now,” he said. “But they expect that to 2.5x, so they believe it will generate about $84 million a month for local tax revenue.”

With the legalization of marijuana taking effect in Missouri on Dec. 8, does that mean you can use or buy marijuana products anytime?

The answer is no, the law only allows you to carry up to three ounces for recreational use and up to six ounces for medical use.

The amendment does not allow the use of marijuana in the workplace, though that may be up to the business’ policies.

It stated that the law does not prohibit employers from disciplining employees who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The amendment also does not stop employers from refusing to hire anyone under the influence.

Rachelle McCain said she was excited. She uses marijuana medically, but says she knows a lot of people who would benefit from its legalization.

“My mom. Sometimes, I give her some because she lost weight and has kidney problems,” McCain said. “It gives her an appetite.”

Anyone under 21 could be fined or charged for possessing or using marijuana.