FERGUSON, Mo. – The Ferguson Police Department launched a new initiative Wednesday that could pay anyone $1,000 for helping the department hire new officers.

Ferguson Police Chief Troy Doyle announced the new “Enlist a Hero” campaign on Wednesday. He hopes the initiative will help the Ferguson Police Department address ongoing staffing shortages.

Through the initiative, Ferguson community members and others are encouraged to actively participate in the recruitment process. Anyone who refers a candidate to the Ferguson Police Department could receive $1,000 if that candidate is officially hired.

“In my tenure as Police Chief, I have come to understand the power of community and collective action,” said Chief Doyle. “Our aim with ‘Enlist a Hero’ is to not only address our staffing needs but also to strengthen the bond between our police department and the community we serve.”

The “Enlist a Hero” initiative is the first of its kind in the St. Louis region. Doyle said it’s an effort to inspire civic participation and infuse community-focused strategies within the department.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In order to qualify for the cash incentives, people must also recruit an officer that has completed police academy training and a probationary period of one year.

Doyle said the new recruitment strategy is funded from salaries allocated by currently vacant positions.