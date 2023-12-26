ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Christmas has come and gone, and when you’re ready to take down that live Christmas tree, there are plenty of places across St. Louis where you can get rid of it.

‘Gateway Disposal STL’ will offer Christmas tree disposal to people who live in Florissant through January 15. The city of St. Louis is also recycling trees for free through January 9.

Locations include Forest Park, O’Fallon Park, and Carondelet Park. Hours are 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Remember to remove all decorations and do not drop them off in a trash bag or plastic tarp. Wreaths and pine roping are also not accepted.