ST. LOUIS – A new playground floor has students at a south St. Louis school jumping for joy. It’s at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic School.

A grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation helped pay for the new playground surfacing. It’s also being used as a lesson in recycling for the kids. The playground was made with 25,000 pounds of used recycled tires.

“We’re bringing in recycled materials not from anywhere but actually from our state, which is awesome and that fits in really well as our mission as a Catholic school,” Principal Patrick Holley said. “Catholic school dictates that we are good stewards of the earth.”

Not only is it great for the environment, but it’s also safer for the kids, more sturdy, and ADA accessible, allowing everyone to be able to enjoy the new playground.