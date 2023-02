ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Red Cross is looking for volunteers.

They’ve helped families in more than 1,200 fires this year. They also need volunteers to help with blood drives. You can give the gift of life at another blood drive Friday.

The St. Charles Police and Fire Departments are hosting the drive. It’s from noon to 5:00 p.m. at Fire Station Number Four on Boschertown Road.