Red Cross ready for storm clean-up in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A deadly tornado that ripped through St. Charles County on Friday has come and gone — but cleanup efforts will take time and money.

The past 72 hours have been challenging for residents and first responders. Beth Ethers, the executive director for the American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis, said they’re ready to help wherever needed.

“It’s heartbreaking. Each disaster is heartbreaking,” Elders said. “We’ve got teams out there today continuing to drive through the area to make sure that everyone is served that every need is met as we go through this process.”

Elders said the organization is prepared to assist in the recovery and rebuilding.

“Not only through the financial assistance but through also mental health, spiritual care, navigating the system to full recovery,” she said. “We’ve been in touch with all of those impacted in our areas in St. Charles County, Defiance and New Melle.”

The tornado touched down near Defiance on Route 94 and Highway F around 8 p.m. Friday, leveling two homes and several others. One person died in the storm, and two people were injured.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said Friday night was like nothing he’d seen.

“It looked like Mother Nature was a little out of control, to say the least,” he said.

He said he’s been astonished by the outpouring of support from the community, but like many residents in the area, he’s already filed an insurance claim.

“I’m hoping that he sees the severity of the situation, and I think that this is what insurance is really meant for,” he said.