Red Cross says blood donors eligible for MLB All-Star Game ticket drawing

ST. LOUIS – The American Red Cross has resumed testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time.

The Red Cross blood supply remains vulnerable and those interested in giving are urged to make a blood or platelet donation appointment in the days and weeks ahead.

All who come to donate in March will receive a $10 e-gift card from Fanatics. They’ll also be entered to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB® All-Star Game® and the Home Run Derby in Los Angeles, as well as round-trip airfare and four-night hotel accommodations.

You can make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, going online to RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

You can find blood donation opportunities from March 16-31 at the following locations in Missouri and Illinois counties:

Illinois

Bond

Mulberry Grove

3/22/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Mulberry Grove High School, 801 West Wall Street

_______________

Calhoun

Hardin

3/23/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Calhoun High School, 102 Calhoun Drive

_______________

Clay

Louisville

3/29/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street

_______________

Clinton

Beckemeyer

3/22/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis Street

Breese

3/16/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 575 North Main Street

New Baden

3/18/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Civic Center, 100 East Birch Street

_______________

Coles

Charleston

3/16/2022: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., East Harrison Street Church of God, 17996 Harrison St. Rd

3/28/2022: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Lawson Hall, 2151 4th Street

3/30/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jefferson Elementary School, 801 Jefferson

Mattoon

3/24/2022: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue

_______________

Crawford

Hutsonville

3/18/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hutsonville High School, 500 West Clover Street

Palestine

3/30/2022: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Palestine High School, 102 North Main Street

_______________

Cumberland

Greenup

3/30/2022: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street

_______________

Effingham

Effingham

3/16/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

3/17/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

3/19/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

3/22/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

3/23/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

3/24/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

3/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

3/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

3/29/2022: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette

3/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

3/31/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Mason

3/28/2022: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37

_______________

Fayette

Ramsey

3/17/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ramsey Grade School, 610 West 6th Street

Shobonier

3/22/2022: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Dutch Prairie Community, 983 N 1300th St

_______________

Franklin

Benton

3/31/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Benton Middle School, 1006 McKenzie Street

_______________

Jasper

Wendelin

3/28/2022: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane

_______________

Jefferson

Bluford

3/23/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Bluford Grade School, 901 6th street

Ina

3/21/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Free Will Baptist Church, 3rd and Elm Street

3/30/2022: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Rend Lake College, 468 North Kengray Parkway

Mount Vernon

3/28/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street

3/30/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethel Grade School, 1201 Bethel Road

3/31/2022: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., St Mary’s Parish Center, 1500 Main Street

_______________

Jersey

Dow

3/31/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Dow Southern Baptist Church, 24735 Dow Rd

Jerseyville

3/25/2022: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jersey Community High School, 801 N. State St.

_______________

Madison

Alton

3/31/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Peter & Paul School, 801 State Street

Bethalto

3/23/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St.

3/30/2022: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Civic Memorial High School, 200 School Street

Edwardsville

3/17/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Eden Church, 903 N. Second Street

3/30/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. John’s United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Rd

Glen Carbon

3/22/2022: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St.

Highland

3/28/2022: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane

_______________

Marion

Centralia

3/16/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Raccoon Elementary School, 3601 State Route 161

3/17/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Centralia American Legion Hall, 117 South Poplar, Hwy 51

3/25/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Centralia American Legion Hall, 117 South Poplar, Hwy 51

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

3/17/2022: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Rd.

Valmeyer

3/21/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Valmeyer High School, 300 South Cedar Bluff Drive

_______________

Randolph

Coulterville

3/22/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Coulterville High School, 101 West Grant Street

Red Bud

3/24/2022: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street

Sparta

3/21/2022: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sparta Community Hospital, Broadway Plaza, Suite 3

Steeleville

3/29/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester

Tilden

3/31/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Tilden Presbyterian Church, 721 Butler St,

_______________

St. Clair

Cahokia

3/16/2022: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Cahokia High School, 800 Range Ln

Caseyville

3/31/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church of Caseyville, 10 Bethel Meadows Rd

Fairview Heights

3/16/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/17/2022: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/18/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/19/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/20/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/22/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/23/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/24/2022: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/31/2022: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Mascoutah

3/24/2022: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Holy Childhood Church, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160

O Fallon

3/25/2022: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints O’Fallon & Shiloh Ward, 255 Fairwood Hills Rd

_______________

Washington

Okawville

3/24/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Okawville High School, 400 South Hanover

Radom

3/23/2022: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., St Michaels School, 52 South 3rd Street

Missouri

Crawford

Cuba

3/28/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Recklein Auditorium, 304 N. Smith St.

_______________

Franklin

Sullivan

3/18/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital, 751 Sappington Bridge

3/25/2022: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Spring Bluff R-15, 9374 Highway 185

Washington

3/16/2022: 9:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/19/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/20/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/22/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/23/2022: 9:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/29/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/30/2022: 9:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

3/18/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd

3/22/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road

3/24/2022: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2012 Missouri State Rd.

3/28/2022: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd.

De Soto

3/24/2022: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd

3/28/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sunrise Elementary, 4485 Sunrise School Rd.

Festus

3/31/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jefferson R-7 High School, 7 Blue Jay Way

Hillsboro

3/31/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-Hillsboro, 10851 Highway 21

Imperial

3/17/2022: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Windsor High School, 6208 Highway 61/67

_______________

St. Charles

Lake Saint Louis

3/26/2022: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1401 Henke Road

O Fallon

3/18/2022: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway

3/18/2022: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

3/24/2022: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., First Baptist Church O Fallon, 8750 Veterans Memorial Parkway

Saint Charles

3/16/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Francis Howell Administration, 4545 Central School Road

3/22/2022: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Ameristar Casino, 1260 S Main

Saint Peters

3/16/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/17/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/18/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/18/2022: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

3/19/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/20/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/21/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Calvary Church, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive

3/22/2022: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/23/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/24/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/29/2022: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/31/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

Wentzville

3/24/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Melle Sports & Recreation, 4700 Hwy Z

3/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m., Corporate Parkway Branch Library, 1200 Corporate Parkway

_______________

St. Francois

Farmington

3/17/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., First State Community Bank, 201 E. Columbia St.

3/22/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Farmington Community Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Drive

Park Hills

3/23/2022: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., West County High School, 768 Hwy M

3/24/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Shepherd’s House, 6375 Eagle St,

_______________

St. Louis

Ballwin

3/25/2022: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd

3/25/2022: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Club Fitness Ellisville, 15890 Manchester Rd,

3/30/2022: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., St Louis County Library – Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Rd.

3/31/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road

Bridgeton

3/18/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd

Chesterfield

3/16/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/17/2022: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/18/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/19/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/20/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/22/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/23/2022: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Logan University, 1851 Schoettler

3/23/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/24/2022: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/29/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/30/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/31/2022: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Creve Coeur

3/21/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cushman and Wakefield, 622 Emerson Road, Second Floor

Ellisville

3/16/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ellisville Park Administration, 225 Kiefer Creek Rd

Fenton

3/24/2022: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd

Florissant

3/16/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow’s Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

3/17/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow’s Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

3/23/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow’s Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

3/24/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow’s Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

3/29/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow’s Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

3/30/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow’s Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Manchester

3/23/2022: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., St Louis County Library – Grand Glaize, 1010 Meramec Station Road

Saint Louis

3/16/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/17/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/17/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Abiding Savior Lutheran Church and School, 4353 Butler Hill Rd,

3/17/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Resurrection Lutheran Church, 9907 Sappington Road

3/18/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/19/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/20/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/21/2022: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Annunciation Catholic Church, 12 West Glendale

3/22/2022: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/22/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria

3/23/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/24/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sams Club, 4512 Lemay Ferry Rd

3/24/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/29/2022: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/29/2022: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Washington University, Athletic Complex

3/29/2022: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Washington University, Athletic Complex

3/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/31/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

_______________

St. Louis City

3/16/2022: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

3/16/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue

3/16/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/17/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

3/17/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/18/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/19/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/20/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/21/2022: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

3/21/2022: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

3/21/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/21/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, 718 N Grand Blvd.

3/22/2022: 7 a.m. – 11 a.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

3/22/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/22/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lexington Elementary, 5030 Lexington Ave

3/22/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue

3/23/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Busch Student Center, 20 N Grand

3/23/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/23/2022: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

3/24/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

3/24/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/28/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/29/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/29/2022: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

3/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/31/2022: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

_______________

Warren

Marthasville

3/22/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Paul United Church of Christ, 103 South 2nd St.

Warrenton

3/28/2022: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge 609, 704 E. Veterans Memorial Parkway

_______________

Washington

Cadet

3/18/2022: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kingston High School, 10047 Diamond Road

Potosi

3/16/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Potosi Southern Baptist Church, 10165 West Highway 8