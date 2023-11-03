ST. LOUIS – The American Red Cross and the St. Louis Fire Department will partner together to install 1,000 free smoke alarms for local families this weekend, as it’s almost time to set the clocks back an hour.

This effort is part of the American Red Cross’s national “Sound the Alarm” campaign. Each time you change the clocks, it’s a reminder to also check your smoke alarms.

“If you have a working smoke alarm in your home, your chances of survival are 55 percent greater than not having a working smoke alarm,” said Capt. Garon Mosby with the St. Louis Fire Department.

This year, the Red Cross has responded to nearly 1,4000 house fires and assisted nearly 4,700 people in Missouri.

“Fires are one of the most reoccurring disasters in the country, and we’ve partnered with the Red Cross to go door to door throughout the entire city of St. Louis,” said Mosby. “We will check your smoke alarms. If you don’t have smoke alarms, we’ll install them. And also, if your smoke alarms need batteries, we have batteries that we can replace.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Firefighters will assist homeowners in the City of St. Louis from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. They’ll not only install and test the smoke alarms, but also explain exit strategy plans to families.

If you’re a Missourian who would like to request a smoke alarm from the American Red Cross, click here for more information.