Red Cross volunteers continue to help victims of Sunday’s tornado

ST. MARY, Mo. – The tornado that struck St. Mary, Missouri on Sunday. Red Cross volunteers returned to St. Louis Wednesday night after helping storm victims in St. Mary, Missouri.

The clean-up is not over and Red Cross teams will be out again Thursday helping residents with storm recovery.

The American Red Cross said teams are focusing on Fredericktown, St. Mary, and Farmington in Missouri, plus Randolph County in Illinois, among other areas. As they helped residents clean up, they handed out emergency supplies including shovels, tarps, and gloves.

The twister that hit St. Mary, Missouri also hit Chester, Illinois. It ran for a staggering 42 miles. The national weather service rated the tornado an EF3 with winds anywhere from 136 to 165 mph.

“Some of it’s going to be longer-lasting than others depending on the amount of damage, but they’re resilient people down there. It’s neighbor helping neighbor,” Red Cross volunteer Ken Peters said.

Fortunately, no one was killed.