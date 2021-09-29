Red-hot Cardinals help newlyweds complete ‘Honeymoon Bucket List’

ST. LOUIS – Two months ago, Mike Moore of Pineville, Indiana knew he was going to marry his now-wife Abby.

“Got married have a little bucket list me and my beautiful wife have accomplished. Sedona, Arizona, wow. married my best friend,” Moore said.

But he had no idea the Cardinals would be playing this well as the two continued their ‘Honeymoon Bucketlist’ that covered nine states and continued in St. Louis Tuesday night where the Cards won again.

“On a streak like this, I was pulling for maybe a wild card spot. on a run like this, na, I didn’t see it,” Moore said.

Tuesday night he was happy to be at Busch Stadium as the Cards extended its longest win streak in team history. Moore likes what he’s seen.

“Keep winning! Keep winning!” Moore said.

As the Moore’s celebrated the latest leg of their journey Jason Kruchko of Milwaukee was in St. Louis for a business trip.

Kruchko wasn’t worried about Tuesday night’s game or the series for that matter.

“I’m worried about it a week or two from now because St. Louis, whenever they make the playoffs, it’s the toughest team in the National League,” Kruchko said.

He likes his club but he also has memories of past Cardinal playoff runs.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Cardinals because geez you guys kill people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Moore says the last three weeks have been unforgettable

He said the next best thing to marrying Abby this year would be for the Cardinals to win the whole thing.

“Keep winning, keep winning, bring us another championship,” Moore said.