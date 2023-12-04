ST. LOUIS – Rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced that their ‘Unlimited Love’ tour will extend into 2024 after the success of their 2002 and 2023 tours. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheater is hosting one of the 16 added shows on Tuesday, July 30. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 8, at 10:00 a.m.
Last year at the MTV Awards, the band was honored with the Global Icon Award and in 2007, they won a Grammy for ‘Best Rock Album.’
‘Unlimited Love’ Tour Schedule
- Tues., May 28: Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- Fri., May 31: Quincy, WA – The Gorge
- Sun., June 02: Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater
- Wed., June 05: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
- Fri., June 07: Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
- Tues., June 18: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Fri., June 21: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Wed., June 26 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- Fri., June 28: Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Tues., July 02: Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Fri., July 05: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Fri., July 12: Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Mon., July 15: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Mon., July 22 : Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Thurs., July 25 : Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Tues., July 30: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre