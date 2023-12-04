ST. LOUIS – Rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced that their ‘Unlimited Love’ tour will extend into 2024 after the success of their 2002 and 2023 tours. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheater is hosting one of the 16 added shows on Tuesday, July 30. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 8, at 10:00 a.m.

Last year at the MTV Awards, the band was honored with the Global Icon Award and in 2007, they won a Grammy for ‘Best Rock Album.’

‘Unlimited Love’ Tour Schedule

Tues., May 28: Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Fri., May 31: Quincy, WA – The Gorge

Sun., June 02: Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater

Wed., June 05: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Fri., June 07: Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Tues., June 18: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Fri., June 21: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed., June 26 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Fri., June 28: Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Tues., July 02: Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri., July 05: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Fri., July 12: Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Mon., July 15: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Mon., July 22 : Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Thurs., July 25 : Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tues., July 30: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre