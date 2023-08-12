ST. LOUIS – In preparation of the new school year, Cardinals Care handed out backpacks full of school supplies Saturday to children involved with the Redbird Rookies program.

Cardinals Care gave out the backpacks as part of a distribution and health fair. Those involved with the Redbird Rookies programs also received various baseball-themed prizes. The fair also offered free health screenings, nutritional information, and family-friendly activities.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Redbird Rookies program offers free non-competitive baseball and softball programs for children between the ages of 5 to 13 years old. Kids in the program came out to celebrate this year’s accomplishments.

For more information on Redbird Rookies, which is celebrating its 20th year, click here.