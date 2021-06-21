Redistricting in St. Louis City could move to an independent council

ST. LOUIS – Voters may soon get to decide on who is responsible for redistricting in the City of St. Louis.

A group is collecting signatures on a petition to get that responsibility shifted from aldermen to an independent council.

They hope to get their proposition on the ballot next February. The committee told the Post-Dispatch that pushing the special election back from it’s original date in November gives them more time to get enough signatures to qualify the proposed city charter amendment for the ballot.

Redistricting is expected to be especially contentious because a voter-approved plan to cut the number of wards in half, from 28 to 14, is set to kick in soon and some aldermen don’t want to see it cut in half.