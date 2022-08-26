ST. LOUIS – Former St. Louis City Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed is expected to plead guilty Friday in a political corruption scandal that shocked the city. Former alderman Jeffrey Boyd also has a change of plea hearing scheduled for Friday.

Boyd, Reed, and former alderman John Collins-Muhammad all pleaded not guilty back in June when they were accused of a pay-to-play scandal and indicted on federal bribery charges.

Collins-Muhammad changed his plea on Tuesday. The former aldermen of the 21st Ward pleaded guilty to accepting bribes including cash, campaign contributions, an iPhone, and a car to help a small business owner get approval to build a gas station in his ward and receive tax breaks worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The indictment states that the unnamed small business owner also sought assistance from Boyd to buy a piece of land and develop a business in his ward. Federal investigators said they have hundreds of recorded phone calls and text messages that incriminate the three former aldermen.

The honest services bribery and wire fraud charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Collins-Muhammad is scheduled to be sentenced on December 6. His attorney is seeking probation but expects the government to want jail time.

Reed is scheduled to change his plea at 11 a.m. Friday. Boyd’s change of plea hearing is at 10:30 a.m.