ST. LOUIS – St. Louis metro officials are meeting Wednesday for a regional crime summit. The East-West Gateway Council of Governments is hosting the event.

Leading experts in crime and public safety will talk about ways to prevent crime. The goal of the meeting is to create collaboration between governments to create a regional strategy to fight crime

FOX 2 spoke with police earlier this week after the chaos that was seen downtown this past weekend. They said they would be discussing plans to fight crime this upcoming weekend during Wednesday’s summit and during the weekly press briefing from police Wednesday.