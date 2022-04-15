ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It’s time to start thinking about summer camp for kids. The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is offering an in-person summer camp for kids aged 5 to 10. While there, they will learn about aquatic animals, how to think critically about conservation issues, participate in fun activities and projects, and get to enjoy the aquarium and other attractions.
Register kids for St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station’s summer camp
by: Joe Millitzer
