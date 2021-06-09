Registered sex offender charged with arranging overnight get-together with teenagers

O’FALLON, Mo. – A registered sex offender living in Warrenton has been jailed for allegedly arranging to meet and hangout with underage girls last month in O’Fallon, Missouri.

O’Fallon Police arrested 40-year-old Todd Rogers on Tuesday, June 8, at his home in the 23000 block of Buck Rub Trail.

The following day, the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Rogers with one count of being a sex offender physically present or loitering within 500 feet of a park and two counts of delivering 35 grams or less of marijuana to a person under the age of 17.

Investigators allege Rogers messaged a 14-year-old and 15-year-old on a social media app on May 22, and arranged to meet with them. Around 3 a.m. that same day, Rogers is said to have driven from Warren County to O’Fallon and picked the girls up from a park in the 600 block of Sheppard Drive.

Rogers drove the girls around O’Fallon, and prosecutors say he provided the girls with marijuana, and bought them e-cigarettes and vape pens. He also let one of the girls drive his vehicle at one point.

Prosecutors say Rogers drove back to the park with the girls. The teenagers got concerned with the situation and ran away.

Rogers is being held at the St. Charles County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Meanwhile, the O’Fallon Police Department is asking the public to reach out to them if they or any they know have had contact with Rogers. If so, please contact Detective Ed Klipfel at 636-379-5687.

