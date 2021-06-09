Registered sex offender charged with arranging overnight get-together with teenagers

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

O’FALLON, Mo. – A registered sex offender living in Warrenton has been jailed for allegedly arranging to meet and hangout with underage girls last month in O’Fallon, Missouri.

O’Fallon Police arrested 40-year-old Todd Rogers on Tuesday, June 8, at his home in the 23000 block of Buck Rub Trail.

The following day, the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Rogers with one count of being a sex offender physically present or loitering within 500 feet of a park and two counts of delivering 35 grams or less of marijuana to a person under the age of 17.

Investigators allege Rogers messaged a 14-year-old and 15-year-old on a social media app on May 22, and arranged to meet with them. Around 3 a.m. that same day, Rogers is said to have driven from Warren County to O’Fallon and picked the girls up from a park in the 600 block of Sheppard Drive.

Rogers drove the girls around O’Fallon, and prosecutors say he provided the girls with marijuana, and bought them e-cigarettes and vape pens. He also let one of the girls drive his vehicle at one point.

Prosecutors say Rogers drove back to the park with the girls. The teenagers got concerned with the situation and ran away.

Rogers is being held at the St. Charles County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Meanwhile, the O’Fallon Police Department is asking the public to reach out to them if they or any they know have had contact with Rogers. If so, please contact Detective Ed Klipfel at 636-379-5687.

Todd Rogers

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News