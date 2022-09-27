MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A registered child sex offender is behind bars after he reportedly violated terms and approached children at a birthday party in Maplewood over the weekend.

Prosecutors have charged Thomas Savage, 68, with one count of one count of being a sex offender within 500 feet of a playground. Authorities issued a warrant for Savage’s arrest on Monday.

According to court document obtained by FOX 2, Savage approached a parent and a child at a park in Maplewood and offered them childrens’ toys without knowledge of him being a sex offender. Investigators say, prior to then, Savage set up a makeshift living area in the woods near playground equipment of the park.

Savage has previous convictions for child molestation, statutory sodomy and stautory rape, according to Missouri court records. At the time of the offense, Savage was on bond for a pending charge of being within 500 feet of a child care facility in Maplewood.

Savage is currently jailed without bond in St. Louis County. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday for an arraignment hearing.