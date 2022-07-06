ST. LOUIS – If you’re planning to vote in the Missouri primary election next month, you will need to be registered to vote by the end of the day.

In next month’s election, voters will select Republican and Democratic nominees for Missouri U.S. Senate, U.S. House and state legislature seats.

Wednesday is the deadline to register for the August 2 primary election. You can check your voter registration status on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.

According to the secretary of state, if voters move to a different address in the same county, they can change the address on election day at the new polling place. However, if voters moved from a different county from where they were previously registered, voters will need to fill out a new voter registration form.

Voters can register online by completing a Missouri voter registration application. Missourians also had a chance to request mail-in registrations, though these applications need to be postmarked Wednesday.

If you miss Wednesday’s deadline to register to vote next month, you can register by Oct. 12 for the Nov. 8 general election, which will include winners from the August election.