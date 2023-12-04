WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Online registration kicks off Monday evening for an event honoring a fallen Wentzville Marine.

The Third Annual Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz Memorial Pub Crawl will take place Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at bars and restaurants throughout the St. Louis area and across the country.

Lance Cpl. Schmitz was among the 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing in August 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan.

His father, Mark Schmitz, created the event to celebrate and honor Jared’s birthday.

Mark Schmitz founded the nonprofit Freedom 13 to create a veterans’ retreat in memory of the 13 lives lost.

Bars and restaurants interested in participating in the pub crawl can register here.