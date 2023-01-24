ST. LOUIS — The 30th annual Purina Pet Parade will take place on February 12, 2023. Registration costs $10 per pet and begins at 10 a.m.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. on 12th and Allen Streets in Soulard, Missouri. The parade will come to an end at Soulard Market.

Thirty years after it first took to the streets of Soulard, the annual Purina Pet Parade attracts hundreds of St. Louisans and their pets. They dress up in Mardi Gras costumes and parade through the streets.

The annual family-friendly event is a Mardi Gras tradition in St. Louis, as well as the world’s largest costumed pet parade. The Open Door Animal Sanctuary will benefit from the event. PurinaPetParade.com has further information and registration.