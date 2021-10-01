Reign to close for year; city says it’s ‘a threat to public safety’

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Department of Public Safety ordered a downtown nightspot Friday to close and be boarded up for a year citing that it is “a threat to public safety and welfare of the residents in this community.”

Once the nuisance order is posted, Reign Restaurant will have 30 days to vacate, according to city documents. The business is located at 1122 Washington Avenue.

The decision came after a public nuisance abatement hearing held Sept. 20 following the police linking a series of shootings and assaults at Reign in August and early September.

In September, Reign’s liquor license was suspended after video evidence surfaced of a shootout that took place in December of last year.

“The Respondent has failed to abate the nuisance behavior at the property. The nuisance activity has continued and become increasingly violent at the property unabated,” city documents state.

During the hearing, no one showed up in support of the restaurant and no one testified on its behalf.

The landlord’s attorneys did not defend Reign and said the landlord has been trying to evict the business. They also argued that action should be taken against Reign and not the property owner.