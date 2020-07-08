Relief from the heat may be hard to come by during pandemic

ST. LOUIS – With a heatwave bringing heat indices up to the triple digits for consecutive days, finding a break from the heat can be hard for some in times of social distancing.

“I’m a mom of 4, I like to go-go-go; so, I just try to stay hydrated no matter what we do,” said Christian Williams.

Even though highs in the 90s aren’t out of the ordinary, it’s important to remember heat is the number one weather-related killer in the United States, killing more people than lightning and tornadoes combined.

The St. Louis Wheel and Soda Fountain are all open for business with restrictions in place. Other places like the Magic House and City Museum have also opened their doors.

The Saint Louis Zoo also opening their doors last month, welcoming visitors amid the heat.

If you must get outside, remember a few basic tips:

Dress in light-colored clothing and light layers

Take breaks

Drink before you are thirsty

And remember the signs of exhaustion: heavy sweating, dizziness, muscle cramps, and vomiting.