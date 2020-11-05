Religious leaders of different faiths set differences aside in call for unity

ST. LOUIS – Faith leaders from different religious affiliations set aside their differences and joined each other to call for peace and unity in St. Louis. A prayer service at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis was held in anticipation of a need for unity following Tuesday’s presidential election.

“Even though there seems to be so much that’s been driving us apart, there’s much more that brings us together,” said St. Louis Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski.

The service was livestreamed for those unable to attend or concerned about COVID-19.

Rabbi Noah Arnow of Kol Rinah of St. Louis delivered prayer from the Cathedral Basilica calling for elected leaders to hear the message from Wednesday’s service.

“Our country needs a measure of peace in this troubled time,” said Rev. Rodrick Burton, Pastor of New Northside Missionary Baptist Church.

Bishop Elijah H. Hankerson III, president of the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition, said the religious community can help bridge the some of the differences felt in today’s political climate.

“If we can come together then we’re encouraging everybody else to come together in this divisive time that we’re in,” Hankerson said.

The keynote address came from Rev. Traci Blackmon, Sr. Pastor of Christ The King United Church of Christ. She said with so many forces trying to divide people, religious leaders need to do what they can to help create unity.

“We as people of faith have work to do,” she said.