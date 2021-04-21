Remains identified as Sedalia man missing since 2015

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Pettis County authorities say skeletal remains found in 2018 were those of a Sedalia man who has been missing for six years.

Pettis County Coroner Robert Smith identified the remains as 39-year-old Timothy Gibson, who was last seen on March 26, 2015, when he was taken to a hospital and then released.

The coroner said he was not able to determine a cause of death because of the condition of Gibson’s remains but there was no evidence of foul play.

A Missouri conservation agent found the remains on Oct. 27, 2018, in a densely wooded area.