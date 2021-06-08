Remains of man killed in Pearl Harbor attack buried at Jefferson Barracks today

ST. LOUIS – The remains of a Navy Sailor who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor will be buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Tuesday.

It is sure to be an emotional scene Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. when the remains of Navy Mess Attendant 3rd Class Isaac Parker are buried with full military honors.

Parker was from Woodson, Arkansas and was only 17 years old when he was killed aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Now members of his family live in St. Louis.

Parker’s unidentified remains were buried as an “unknown” at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu in the late 1940s.

They were positively identified on September 8, 2020 through DNA analysis.

Parker’s remains arrived at Lambert Airport last Friday. Parker’s father was a WWI veteran and all three of his brothers also served either during WWII or the Korean War.

Parker’s niece, Angela Curtis, said her family has a proud history of military service and that Parker was intelligent and wanted more opportunities than a small town could offer. Curtis said Parker wanted to see the world and someday go to college.

Those wanting to attend are encouraged to arrive at the cemetery administration building at 12:30 p.m.

Parker will be buried alongside his parents, siblings, and oldest nephew.

The ceremony will include a rifle team, bugler, and flag-folding detail.

The day would have been Parker’s 97th birthday.

