Remains of World War II Navy musician found, laid to rest with military honors

Sailors assigned to U.S. Navy Region Hawaii conduct a funeral for U.S. Navy Musician 2nd Class Charlton Hanna Ferguson, 19, of Kosciusko, Missouri at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, July 9, 2021. Ferguson was assigned to the USS Oklahoma when it sustained fire from Japanese aircraft and multiple torpedo hits. The result of the attack capsized the battleship causing the deaths of 429 crew members on Dec. 7, 1941, at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Ferguson was identified Dec. 17, 2020 through DNA analysis by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) forensic laboratory and laid to rest with full military honors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Leah Ferrante)

HONOLULU, Hawaii – A previously unaccounted for Navy musician from World War II was recently laid to rest.

Charlton Hanna Ferguson, from Missouri, was 19 years old when he was assigned to the USS Oklahoma stationed at Pearl Harbor when it was attacked during World War II.

Ferguson was killed.

His remains were identified on Dec. 17, 2020, with DNA analysis.

Ferguson was laid to rest on Friday, July 9, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl with full military honors which include a flag presentation, playing of Taps, and a gun salute.