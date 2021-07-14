Remains of World War II Navy musician found, laid to rest with military honors

HONOLULU, Hawaii – A previously unaccounted for Navy musician from World War II was recently laid to rest.
Charlton Hanna Ferguson, from Missouri, was 19 years old when he was assigned to the USS Oklahoma stationed at Pearl Harbor when it was attacked during World War II.
Ferguson was killed.
His remains were identified on Dec. 17, 2020, with DNA analysis.
Ferguson was laid to rest on Friday, July 9, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl with full military honors which include a flag presentation, playing of Taps, and a gun salute.