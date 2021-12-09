Remembering Bob Dole’s visits to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – SEPTEMBER 2: US Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole waves to the crowd as he arrives under the St. Louis arch, Missouri, 02 Sept for a rally to kick off his fall campaign. Labor Day is the traditional start of the US presidential campaign. (BLACK & WHITE) (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) (Photo credit should read J. DAVID AKE/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole lay in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol, as the president and others gathered to pay tribute to a “giant of our history” who served the country in war and in politics with pragmatism, self-deprecating wit and a bygone era’s sense of common civility and compromise.

President Joe Biden, a longtime friend, said Dole, the former Republican senator, presidential contender and World War II veteran, should have the final word as he read from his colleague of 25 years’ own plea for the country to come together and find common ground.

“Truth of the matter is, as divided as we are, the only way forward for democracy is unity — consensus — the only way,” Biden told those gathered. “We may follow his wisdom and his timeless truth and reach consensus on the basic fundamental principles we all agree on.”

The morning ceremony brought about 100 invited guests and congressional leaders as Dole’s casket, draped with the American flag, sat under the dome. Dole, who served nearly 36 years in Congress, died Sunday at the age of 98.

Biden said Dole “belongs here, in this place, this temple to liberty and temple to possibility.” The president said of Dole: “He, too, was a giant of our history.”

The service will be the first of several in Washington commemorating Dole’s life and legacy. Thursday’s event at the Capitol and Friday’s funeral at the Washington National Cathedral are closed to the public. But Dole’s funeral will be livestreamed at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall, and his motorcade is expected to stop by later at an event with actor Tom Hanks honoring his life and military service before the casket travels to his Kansas hometown and the state capital.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Dole was being honored among the “pantheon of patriots” — his casket placed atop the Lincoln catafalque that has been used since 1865.

Pelosi kissed the hand of Dole’s wife, Elizabeth Dole, and his daughter, Robin, who were seated near Biden, before telling those gathered that Dole’s “principled leadership” was long respected “on both sides of the aisle, both sides of the Capitol.”

Black draperies hung on doorways under the Capitol dome in preparation for the service. About 100 chairs were set up, socially distanced for COVID-19 protocols. A lectern was positioned in a way that the statue of another Kansas stateman, Dwight Eisenhower, would be seen in the background behind the day’s speakers.

Elizabeth Dole appeared to cry as she approached the casket and reached out her hand.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, now the longest-serving Republican Senate leader, said earlier that Dole idolized Eisenhower, calling the former president and general a hero who embodied “the finest qualities of the American people.”

“We can say with certainty that Eisenhower isn’t the only Kansan who meets those standards,” McConnell said in a speech earlier this week.

Born a child of the Dust Bowl in Russell, Kansas, Bob Dole suffered paralyzing and near-fatal wounds after being shot in World War II that sent him home with a severely damaged right arm that he could not use to shake hands. Instead, Dole held a pen in it and reached out with his left as a way to put greeters at ease.

After earning a law degree, he worked as county attorney and served as a Kansas state legislator before running for Congress in 1960, joining the House for eight years then going on to win the Senate seat. He was the GOP’s presidential nominee in 1996, his third and final campaign for president — a race he never won.

It was Dole’s runs for the White House that brought him to St. Louis on several occasions.

His 1988 presidential campaign brought him to Kiener Plaza for a rally with supporters ahead of Missouri’s primary.

Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kansas, Republican candidate for nomination for president, gestures while talking to supporters in St. Louis, Mo. on Feb. 26, 1988. In the background is the St. Louis Arch and the Old Courthouse. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)

In 1996, as the nominee of his party, he and Jack Kemp rallied on the Arch grounds.

Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole, right, and running mate Jack Kemp wave after being introduced at the start of their rally at St. Louis Arch National Park, Monday, Sept. 1, 1996. Elizabeth Dole is at left and Joanne Kemp is at right. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

In a reminder of days when Missouri functioned as a battleground state, Dole returned to St. Louis less than a month later.

ST. LOUIS, MO – SEPTEMBER 25: US Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole points to supporters in the upper balcony at St. Louis University before addressing a campaign rally at the school in St. Louis, Missouri, 25 September. Dole is campaigning in the US mid-west. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) (Photo credit should read J. DAVID AKE/AFP via Getty Images)

Dole’s quick wit was on display after losing the presidential contest to incumbent Democrat Bill Clinton, who awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom days before the 1997 inauguration.

McConnell said when it was time for Dole’s remarks, he stood at the podium and began: “I, Robert J. Dole … do solemnly swear … oh, sorry, wrong speech!”

But that humor was rarely seen on the campaign trail or in his public pronouncements, where it could have helped him win more votes.

Instead, Dole was seen as a GOP “hatchet man,” a mentee of Richard Nixon and chairman of the Republican National Committee during the Watergate era. He went on to become the sharp-tongued vice presidential running mate to Gerald Ford, another lost race.

But it was Dole’s long career in the Senate where he grew to see the value of reaching across the aisle to Democrats and secured his more lasting achievements — most notably the Americans with Disabilities Act that to this day ensures a level of accessibility as a civil right.

At times, Dole bucked his own party, particularly on a landmark tax bill, and helped create the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday.

The former senator announced in February 2021 a diagnosis of stage 4 lung cancer. Biden visited Dole at his home at the Watergate complex.

A few hours before the memorial was set to begin, Capitol Police locked down part of the Capitol complex after a staffer walked into an office building with a gun in his bag. The man was arrested on a charge of carrying a pistol without a license.

By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent

Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Balsamo contributed to this story.