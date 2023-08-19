ST. LOUIS — Tanya Musskopf is the mother of Kait Anderson. The goal is to promote fairness and safety for road workers, encouraging drivers to slow down and move over when passing work zones. Toy Drive and Bags Tournament that starts at 8 a.m. at Arnold City Park.

Anderson was a pregnant woman working in an active but unprotected work zone. She and her unborn child were killed when a car sped through the area where she was working.

Musskopf initiated a toy drive in honor of Anderson. She had a strong affinity for children and giving, and Musskopf wanted to continue this legacy. The toys collected are delivered to the St. Louis crisis nursery, aligning with Anderson’s values.

Musskopf started the “Kait’s Love for Jax Foundation” in memory of Anderson. The foundation provides free grief counseling to parents who have lost a child. Grief support services include grief sacks for family members and pregnancy alert bracelets for expectant mothers.

Musskopf emphasizes that doing good and honoring Anderson’s memory are essential to combating the pain of loss. She aims to preserve Anderson’s legacy of doing good, being genuine, and being honest.

The toy drive event is mentioned to be happening between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., with 10 a.m. being preferable for toy drop-offs. The focus is on aiding others and commemorating lives lost too soon.