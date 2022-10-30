ST. LOUIS – The Neidorff Family is hosting an event for hundreds of people on Sunday, October 30.

The remembering of Michael F. Neidorff Memorial will be held at Graham Chapel, located on the Washington University campus.

Under Neidorff’s leadership, Centene grew to a Fortune-24 corporation – bigger than Facebook, Federal Express, Disney Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Goldman Sachs, and many more.

The memorial service and celebration starts at 3:00 p.m. It will include in-person remarks as well as several video tributes from dignitaries in St. Louis and throughout the country.

Former President Bill Clinton, Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, former Senator Claire McCaskill, and Broadcaster Bob Costas are all expected to speak.