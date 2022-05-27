ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Community leaders held a remembrance luncheon in honor of fallen North County Cooperative officer Michael Langsdorf Friday afternoon at the Wellston City Hall.

Michael Langsdorf

Officer Michael Langsdorf was shot and killed in the line of duty in June 2019 while responding to a disturbance call at the Wellston Food Market.

Local leaders said they will never forget Langsdorf’s ultimate sacrifice.

“He always supported everybody in the community, supported his officers, was a backup officer for everybody,” said Vinita Park Mayor James McGee. “We also want his family to know that they have become a part of our family now.”

Langsorf’s parents were special guests at the luncheon.