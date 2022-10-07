AURORA, Mo. — After several weeks of ongoing renovations, the remodel of the Aurora Walmart Supercenter is complete.

To celebrate and to show appreciation for area Walmart customers, the store is hosting a grand re-opening event.

The outdoor celebration is free and open to the public.

The community can check out the ‘Spooky Street’ area in the parking lot of the store, which is complete with fall family-friendly activities including free food, face painting, crafts, giveaways, and a few additional surprises inside the store.

The all-day event will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with the presentation of colors, the national anthem and brief remarks from local officials and store representatives.

There will also be a presentation of several community grants, culminating with an official ribbon cutting.

Costumes are encouraged as there will be several opportunities for little ones to get a few extra treats both inside the store and on ‘Spooky Street’ in the parking lot.

The Aurora remodel highlights include: Additional Pick-up spots to increase the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without leaving the car, new fixtures, LED lighting and flooring throughout the store for better line of sight and easier navigation, fresh paint and signage throughout the store, remodeled bathrooms, a refreshed mother’s room (providing a clean, comfortable and private option for nursing mothers) and the expansion of several departments that feature a wider variety of merchandise.

The Aurora Walmart Supercenter is one of 41 stores that have been or is slated to be remodeled and updated this year, collectively representing an estimated $240 million investment in Missouri in 2022.

In addition to the local jobs the investment supports, executives at Walmart said the store transformations will create an updated experience for customers, including expanded shopping options to help them save time and money.

You can find more information on the grand re-opening of the Aurora Walmart Supercenter, HERE.