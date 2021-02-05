Renée Zellweger to star as Pam Hupp in true-crime limited series

ST. LOUIS – Two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger will star in and executive produce a miniseries based on the murder of Betsy Faria and the bizarre circumstances that led to the arrest of her former friend, Pam Hupp.

According to Deadline, NBC greenlit the project, called “The Thing About Pam.” It will be a “six-episode straight-to-series” broadcast event.

There’s no word on when the series will begin production.

Betsy Faria was stabbed to death at her home in December 2011. Her husband, Russ, was convicted in 2013 for the murder after a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigation used Hupp as a star witness.

Russ Faria was found not guilty in a second trial in 2015. The second trial revealed all of the evidence in the murder of Russ’ wife, including evidence—and motive—pointing to Hupp as the possible killer.

In 2016, Hupp shot and killed Louis Gumpenberger in a plot to deflect the heat she was feeling from law enforcement outside of Lincoln County. Federal investigators were looking into Hupp.

In June 2019, Hupp submitted an Alford plea to avoid the death penalty in the Gumbpenberger case. She admitted that the state of Missouri had enough evidence to convict her of Gumpenberger’s murder. She shot him to death in her home.

Hupp is currently serving a life sentence in a Missouri state prison.