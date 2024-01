ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Republican U.S. Congresswoman Ann Wagner says she’ll seek a seventh term in this year’s election.

She represents Missouri’s second congressional district. That includes parts of west and south St. Louis County, parts of St. Charles and Warren counties and all of Franklin County.

According to FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, she’ll face off against John Keen of Eureka, who’s running as a Democrat.